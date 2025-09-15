BURNTWOOD sit top of the early season table after a 61-0 away win at Telford Hornets.

Their lack of fluency in an opening day win against Tamworth was forgotten as they turned in a near perfect performance to score nine tries and keep their opponents scoreless.

Jack Johnson’s side went ahead as early as the second minute. Kian Carter’s weaving run into opposition territory produced a penalty award which Ben Holt kicked to the right corner. The catch and drive was finished off by Luke Rookyard. Brett Taylor added a superb touchline conversion.

On 18 minutes, Charles Michael stole a home line out to set up an attack into midfield. When possession was moved back left, Dan Clements cut inside the last defender for a try converted by Taylor.

Seven minutes later, Clements was in again following neat passing by the inside backs. It went unconverted which proved to be Taylor’s only miss of the afternoon.

Billy Fisher had a try ruled out following skipper Johnson’s steal at a line out on the half-hour mark, but the bonus point try arrived four minutes later – and it was that man Clements again to complete a rapid hat trick. Carter’s weaving run had set up the field position and the winger finished it off.

Telford enjoyed a spell of play in the visitors’ half prompted by a good run from their outside half, but when the move broke down Taylor kicked down the right touchline and Aidan Barker outpaced the cover defence for a try in the corner.

Right on half time, Carter ran a Telford clearance kick back. He fed Rookyard who charged into the home 22. He, in turn, slipped a pass to Taylor who dummied the last defender for a try under the posts to make it 40-0 at the turnaround.

Head Coach Steve Harris brought all three replacements on for the second period and two of them made an immediate impact. Tyler Gillies caught Holt’s kick off to set Reece Elliot on a run into the home 22. It produced a line out from which Alfie Dewsbury fed Rookyard for his second try and another touchline conversion from Taylor.

Rookyard blotted his copy book when he was yellow carded for a trip. While he was off, Telford had their best attack, but it ended with a knock-on under the visitors’ posts.

Following his return, Burntwood added to their tally when a loose pass from a home line out on their own five metre line gifted a try to Carter.

Continued play in the home 22 saw Ethan Turner go close before Rookyard dived over to complete his hat trick of tries. Taylor’s eighth conversion ended the scoring although the final whistle came with Burntwood looking for more.

Burntwood 2nds got off to a slow start at home to Whitchurch 2nds to fall behind. They improved to get the score back to 17-15 down but the visitors sealed the league points with a try to win 22-15.

Tries for Dan Black’s side came from Elliott Woolley, man of the match Harry Heath and Alex Rich.

No games this weekend for the senior sides so the next action is for the 1st XV in a double header of national cup and county cup ties away to Tamworth on 27th September.