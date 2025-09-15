A COUNCILLOR has welcomed plans for additional nursery spaces in Lichfield – but says there are still questions to be answered.

A joint venture is being proposed which would see Lichfield District Council offer a “peppercorn rent” to an operator for the use of Beacon Park’s pavilion.

Hospitality Lichfield Ltd – which is listed on Companies House as a licensed restaurants business set up in 2023 – would take out a seven-year lease on the site.

It is anticipated that 55 children would be accommodated at the facility.

Cllr Matthew Wallens, Reform UK representative for Curborough, said that while he welcomed additional provision, the council needed to be sure it would not be impacting other businesses already operating.

“It’s good to see the council looking at ways to expand nursery provision, because affordable childcare is something families in Lichfield really struggle with. “Using an existing council building makes sense – and the plan to offer places below the usual cost while paying staff properly is a positive step. “How will this joint venture avoid putting other local nurseries at risk if they don’t get the same support? And most importantly, how will parents be involved so the nursery actually meets their needs, whether that’s flexible hours, affordability or accessibility?”

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council had previously outlined that the local authority would make a “property contribution” as part of the joint venture, with Hospitality Lichfield Ltd taking on the commercial risk.

But Cllr Wallens said that long-term security was needed for both the council and the users of the proposed nursery.

“A few things need to be clear – what happens after the seven-year lease and who will be responsible for the building and the nursery’s future then? “I’m also concerned that there doesn’t seem to be any bond or safeguard in place. Too often, small pop-up companies take advantage of low rents, only to shut down or dissolve when the lease ends, leaving families and the council in a difficult position. “If those points are addressed, the project could deliver real benefits for local families while also valuing early years staff.”