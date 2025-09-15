THE leader of the Liberal Democrats at Lichfield District Council says Reform UK proposals for local government reorganisation would not work.

An option is being considered for Staffordshire which would see an east and west unitary authority created.

The move would mean Lichfield and Burntwood being merged into councils with areas including Tamworth, East Staffordshire, Staffordshire Moorlands and Stoke-on-Trent.

It is part of Government plans to end two-tier council areas, seeing Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council services delivered by the new body.

Reform UK say the east and west option would have the “best chance” of being approved by the Government.

Cllr Martin Murray, deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We will follow the rules of the game set by Government so that they are compelled to consider the option we put forward. “We want the best for our residents and businesses – this isn’t about politics, it’s about giving Staffordshire the best chance of success in the circumstances. “Of the options that meet the Government’s criteria, analysis is showing that an East-West option gives the best chance of success for both new councils.”

But Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Lib Dems at Lichfield District Council, said the proposals demonstrate a lack of local understanding.

He said:

“Firstly, we do not support this whole policy brought forward by Labour. It is just not a priority, but with their large majority it will no doubt go through. “Reform UK’s proposals do not work. They have just not thought this through – and this is just another example of their poor management and lack of experience of local government. “They just do not understand that a north and south split is needed because the north and south of Staffordshire are very different. “In the south, employment flows link into Birmingham and West Midlands, but in the north it is into Manchester. “And under Reform UK’s proposal, Lichfield District Council would will form a huge council with Stoke-on-Trent of 690,000. That is way too large and residents tell us that they want their council to be local. “We support a new South Staffordshire council of Lichfield, Tamworth and East Staffordshire councils which will comprise 318,000. “As Lib Dems, we totally oppose this Reform UK plan. They need to think again as this plan simply does not work and is not good for our residents.”