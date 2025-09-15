A LICHFIELD retailer has relaunched it’s membership scheme and unveiled a new app.

Central Co-op members will earn cashback rewards to spend in store rather than the previous system of reduced prices on some items.

The company said early trials revealed customers were able to save more by building up a pot for bigger spends.

Launch events took place at local stores, including Streethay, Boley Park, Fosseway and Curborough Road in Lichfield.

Charlotte Castille, head of membership, brand and marketing at Central Co-op, said:

“We’ve listened to feedback from over 20,000 members who told us they wanted a fairer, more flexible way to be rewarded. We’ve reimagined membership to do just that. “This is the biggest change to Central Co-op membership in our history.”