A MAN has been jailed for more than four years after he was caught growing more than £30,000-worth of cannabis in Lichfield.

Forty-five-year-old David Tonks, of Streethay, admitted a series of offences, including being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis and producing a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.

He also admitted two counts of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.

It comes after police raided a property in Lichfield in November 2020 and found cannabis growing in the loft.

On 12th February 2024, Tonks was spotted driving a car on Burton while disqualified from driving, but tried to speed away from pursuing officers before hitting an unmarked police car.

Then in April, a series of warrants were carried out in the Burton area where £20,000-worth of heroin and crack cocaine were discovered – and officers were able to evidence that Tonks was involved in the supply of class A drugs for a drug line.