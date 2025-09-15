FRESH plans have been submitted to demolish buildings in Hopwas to make way for seven new detached homes.

Previous development proposals for the plot of land at Nursery Lane have been rejected by Lichfield District Council.

But new plans have now been submitted in a bid to get the green light.

A planning statement said:

“The design alterations have been undertaken in accordance with feedback provided and to ensure protected trees are no unduly harmed before, during and after development. “Subject to conditions, there is no reason why the development cannot co-exist with retained trees. “The overall architectural approach remains materially similar to that submitted in the previous application and which invited no objections. “While the layout has changed to incorporate the new access position, it is considered a better layout has resulted. The new pedestrian access, for example, provides enhanced connectivity and makes for an appealing incidental area of open space on entry and exit in and out of the development.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.