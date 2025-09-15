PEOPLE can get advice on fraud prevention during a special online event.

Staffordshire Police will run the session from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday (18th September).

A spokesperson for the force said:

“Whether you have concerns about investment fraud, romance fraud, courier fraud or any other fraud situation, our specialist officers will be on hand to answer your questions.

“You can ask your question completely anonymously – although please bear in mind that your question will be visible to others in the chat – to get advice from our experts if you have concerns you may be or have been a target of fraud.

“If you can’t make it to the chat don’t worry, you can ask your question in advance and then catch up on all the questions and answers afterwards by using the same link.”