A HORSE has been rescued by firefighters after a vehicle it was travelling in overturned.

The incident happened at 5.20pm on Sunday (14th September) on the M6 Toll near Weeford.

When crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Staffordshire Police arrived, they found the animal trapped in the overturned horsebox.

A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said:

“A vet sedated the horse and the carriageway was closed to prevent noise disruption to the horse while crews worked to remove it. “The horse was successfully removed from the horsebox just after 10pm and was treated by a vet before being taken to a specialist hospital. “A vet has since advised that the horse should make a full recovery.”