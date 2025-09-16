POLICE are searching for two men after a burglary in Lichfield.

The incident happened on Birmingham Road at around 3.40pm yesterday (15th September).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Two males have approached the property and kicked the front door in before entering.

“The pair were on a black scooter and were both wearing black helmets. One was wearing all black clothing and the other was wearing black joggers and a light blue jacket.”