Police officer jacket

POLICE are searching for two men after a burglary in Lichfield.

The incident happened on Birmingham Road at around 3.40pm yesterday (15th September).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Two males have approached the property and kicked the front door in before entering.

“The pair were on a black scooter and were both wearing black helmets. One was wearing all black clothing and the other was wearing black joggers and a light blue jacket.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 465 of 15th September.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments