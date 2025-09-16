LICHFIELD were forced to settle for a losing bonus point after a ferocious battle at Stourbridge.

The hosts had the weight, bulk and experience to rely on, but it did not stop the visitors giving them a hard afternoon for the full 80 minutes.

With a well rehearsed move, Lichfield took the lead early on as Ditch Burton fed Paul Maxwell-Keys on an unstoppable line, with Henry Nevitt converting the try.

There was real momentum again to the city side’s play and this was emphasised when James McKenzie won a foot race down the right on 20 minutes, but could not ground the ball properly.

McKenzie was to depart with injury moments later which necessitated a rejig. Lichfield missed his pace and were less fluent following his exit, but the Myrtle Greens still defended stoutly and kept their line intact for just over half-an-hour.

Stourbridge levelled things up before the break when a backs move wrong-footed the Lichfield rearguard and fly half Michael Penn scampered to the posts. Freddie Morgan converted.

In the second period, the home side started to edge key moments and battles, although the majority of the game was still played in the middle third of the pitch with defences holding firm against some relentless attacks at both ends.

With 20 minutes to go, Lichfield lost possession on halfway and hooker Fin Hayward stole away. Stourbridge recycled the ball quickly for left wing Dan Rundle to squeeze over in the corner.

The next visiting attack saw a penalty under the posts and Nevitt took the three points on offer.

But the game was decided when the home side created an overlap for Rundle 60 metres out and his rapid pace gave him the opportunity to score wide out again.