A LICHFIELD school has confirmed the appointment of a new headteacher.

The Friary School will see Mark Drury promoted to the role from January 2026.

He will replace Matt Allman, who is leaving to take up a senior role with the Primitas Learning Partnership.

Mr Drury has been an assistant headteacher at The Friary School, as well as holding senior roles at other schools across the West Midlands.

Chair of governors Jane Mackenzie said:

“After two days of challenging interviews from a strong field, we are delighted with Mark’s appointment. “Parents and families can be assured that there will be a thorough period of transition during which he will work with our current headteacher, the local governing body and the Primitas Trust to ensure the commencement of his post will be smooth.”