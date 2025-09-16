PLANS for new signage at Lichfield pub have been approved.

The BitterSuite, at 55 Upper St John Street, will soon be reopened by new owner Black Country Ales under its original name of The Bridge Tavern.

A planning officer’s report said:

“The proposed signage is modest in scale and designed to complement the character of the public house.

“The hand-painted signs and timber amenity boards use traditional materials and finishes, ensuring a sympathetic appearance in keeping with the host building.

“The proposed trough lighting is discreet in size and will provide a soft level of illumination, directed solely onto the sign faces.”