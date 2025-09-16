A COMEDY show examining self-help books from the 1960s is coming to Lichfield.

Kathryn Haywood’s Yoga and Sex for Women (Over 40) will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 9th October.

It is based on three Australian books exploring yoga and sex for women to explore how helpful – or not – they are in the modern day.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Kathryn’s comic timing is spot on in this perfectly paced show. “No previous experience of yoga, sex or being 40 is required.”

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.