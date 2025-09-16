A NEW initiative will allow local shoppers to donate pre-loved clothing and textiles.

Aldi has teamed up with The Salvation Army for the scheme, which begins on 22nd September.

Shoppers will be able to pack their items and place in them into an InPost locker after using the returns portal on the supermarket chain’s website.

They will then be distributed to The Salvation Army to help raise funds for the organisation’s work with the homelessness, the elderly and modern slavery victims.

Luke Emery, national sustainability director at Aldi, said:

“This is a great and innovative way to expand our partnership with both InPost and The Salvation Army. “It will allow shoppers to donate clothing at our stores for the first time. It’s quick and easy to drop-off while you shop – and will help make a difference to those that The Salvation Army supports.”

Neil Kuschel, CEO of InPost UK, added:

“This partnership makes donating clothes to those in need easier than ever. “