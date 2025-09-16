WORK has begun to redevelop golfing facilities in Lichfield.

The crazy golf area redevelopment in Beacon Park has already begun, while moves to cut the number of holes on the main course will also start this month.

The new adventure golf space will include structures inspired by local landmarks including Lichfield Cathedral and the Lichfield Garrick.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and major projects, said:

“We’re working with MicroSports to bring this exciting new adventure golf experience to the park. “Perfect for all ages, this adventure course will guarantee a really memorable experience for everyone.”

Work is also taking place to reduce the main golf course in Beacon Park from 18 to nine holes to make way for new padel tennis courts.

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, said:

“With greater focus on maintenance, we will be able to offer golfers better playing and putting surfaces making for a more enjoyable experience. “The disc and footgolf will be retained within the remaining nine holes “The course will be closed for approximately 12 weeks from 22nd September to allow the works to take place and the greens to improve. “The works have been timed outside of peak season to have the least possible impact.”