AN author will be stopping off in Lichfield as she launches her third novel.

Rachel Grosvenor will talk about her book, Witchborne, at Waterstones at 4pm on 5th October.

The story is billed as a “blazing feminist tale of persecution and magic” and follows Agnes in medieval Locklear as she harbours a danger secret – but after being accused of witchcraft, she must find the strength to forge her own destiny.

Tickets for the event are £3 and can booked in store or by emailing lichfield@waterstones.com.