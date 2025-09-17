COUNCIL chiefs have defended plans to offer a “peppercorn rent” to a restaurant business so it can open a new nursery in Lichfield.

A proposal will go to the overview and scrutiny committee at Lichfield District Council this week which could see Beacon Park’s pavilion used as the base for the joint venture.

Commercial partner Hospitality Lichfield Ltd is listed on Companies House as having been founded in 2023 and operated as a licensed restaurant business.

Documents also reveal that the firm was dormant for its last published accounts period, having not traded between August 2023 and August 2024.

Lichfield District Council said it was confident that the joint venture could be successful.

A spokesperson said:

“While the Companies House listing reflects the company’s registered business activity, it does not preclude them from engaging in other ventures. “The joint venture is intended to be a new entity focused on delivering high-quality early years education. “Before progressing, Lichfield District Council has undertaken initial due diligence to assess the viability of the proposal. “This includes reviewing the business case for the nursery, which outlines operational plans, staffing models, and financial sustainability. “Following the in-principle decision, further due diligence will be actioned.”

The proposals will be discussed at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee tomorrow (18th September).