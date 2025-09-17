A COUNCILLOR wants reassurances that cultural treasures will be protected once local government reorganisation takes place.

The Government is seeking to end two-tier council areas, with submissions being made for how councils might look in the future due to be submitted in November.

It would mean Staffordshire County Council and Lichfield District Council being replaced by a unitary authority.

Councillors have clashed on how that shake-up should take place, with Reform UK calling for an east and west split which would see Lichfield merged with Stoke-on-Trent, while others have backed a north and south division or smaller councils based on Lichfield, East Staffordshire and Tamworth.

But Cllr Matthew Wallens, Reform UK representative for Lichfield City North at Staffordshire County Council and Curborough ward at Lichfield District Council, said he was keen for practical reassurances.

He said:

“With talk of local government reorganisation, many residents have asked me what will happen to our historic and cultural treasures. “Places like Lichfield Cathedral, Chasewater Country Park, Lichfield Garrick and the National Memorial Arboretum are more than landmarks – they are the heart of our community and identity and creates the beating heart of Staffordshire. “While legal protections exist, the real risk comes from neglect, underfunding and loss of local priority if decisions are made by a larger, more distant authority. “That’s why I’m calling on our MP to demand guarantees from Government that these sites will be safeguarded and properly funded in any future reorganisation deal.”

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson said that while he recognised savings that could be made from a local government revamp, he was not supportive of the Reform UK approach.

“Local government is fundamentally about delivering better services and keeping costs low. Going through this process will save tens of millions of pounds across Staffordshire that otherwise would appear in people’s council tax bills. “I am not prepared to argue for higher council tax bills, but some people clearly are. “Cllr Wallens is right to oppose Reform’s plans to put Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages into a new council with places as far away as Stoke, Leek and Biddulph. “I am sure he will have the strength of his convictions and vote against the ill-considered and poorly thought-out proposals.”