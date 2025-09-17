LICHFIELD’S Finlay Lines has battled it out with a large field of drivers in the season finale in Belgium.

Wet conditions made qualifying at the Mariembourg circuit a challenge, but the city racer produced solid laps from the off.

But his final flying lap was hampered after contact from behind saw him drop down the field with an eventual 11th place.

It meant there was still plenty of work for the youngster to do in the heats, but he showed his race craft to secure a number of overtakes and secure a seventh, fourth and 13th place in the three outings.

It meant Lines was able to secure a good sixth place grid slot for the super heat – and he soon charged through the field to cross the line second.

The results saw him start the final against the best young drivers from across Europe in eighth place.

An incident-packed opening saw Lines hold his position and avoid any trouble, as well as making some positive passes when opportunities arose.

The mixed conditions meant tyre choice was always going to be important as the 14-lap race progressed, but Lines eventually saw places lost as those who had opted for slick tyres enjoyed better grip in the final lap.

The Lichfield youngster still managed to finish a weekend of tough racing with a strong seventh place.