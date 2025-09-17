A COMMUNITY meeting is being held to discuss the closure of Sixth Form provision at a Lichfield school.

Nether Stowe School confirmed the plans earlier this year and saw no new Year 12 students admitted this year.

But existing Sixth Form pupils were reassured they will be able to continue their post-16 studies.

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson is hosting a community forum from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on 25th September in a bid hear views from parents, students, staff and local residents.

Places are limited and people hoping to attend can book a spot online.

The Labour MP says he is also keen to hear views from those unable to attend by emailing dave.robertson.mp@parliament.uk.