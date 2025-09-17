PLANS for two new homes on land in Burntwood have been rejected.

The development had been earmarked for the plot at the rear of 37 Rugeley Road.

But Lichfield District Council’s planning chiefs refused to grant permission.

A decision notice said:

“The proposal would not be at all in keeping with surrounding character of this ‘neighbourhood’ annd would appear incongruous wherever the dwellings are sited within the rear of plot and would fail to preserve and enhance this strong local characteristic. “The application lacks sufficient detail to confirm that the access from Rugeley Road can achieve the required gradient, drainage, access width, vehicle cross over materials, and visibility splays for both vehicles and pedestrian safety, given the site’s location on this classified road with limited footway provision.”

