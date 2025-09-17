PLANS which could see Lichfield and Burntwood merged with Stoke-on-Trent in a new local authority have been backed by Staffordshire County Council’s leaders.

The Reform UK cabinet opted to support the East and West split for local government reorganisations.

It comes after the Labour Government asked for proposals for unitary authorities to replace two-tier council areas.

Under the Reform UK-backed option, services supplied by Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council would now sit in an East Staffordshire body representing just under 690,000 residents from areas including Staffordshire Moorlands, East Staffordshire, Tamworth and Stoke-on-Trent.

The West Staffordshire unitary body – which includes just under 488,000 people – would then serve the Newcastle-under-Lyme, Stafford, Cannock Chase and South Staffordshire areas.

The backing from cabinet came despite the deputy leader previously admitting that the move would “burden” taxpayers with the financial problems of Stoke-on-Trent City Council after it previously received bail-outs to keep it functioning.

Cllr Ian Cooper, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said his administration had been forced to make tough choices.

“While we think the Government’s local government reorganisation programme is both rushed and ill-advised, we have been left with no choice but to play the hand which we have been advised will deliver the best deal for Staffordshire.”

The county council said that feedback from the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government outlined how proposals also needed to set out how Stoke-on-Trent City Council’s financial challenges would be addressed to put “local government in the area as a whole on a firmer footing”.

But councillors in Stoke-on-Trent have also criticised proposals to merge them with Lichfield and Tamworth but not neighbouring Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Cllr Martin Murray, deputy leader of Staffordshire County Council and lead cabinet member for local government reorganisation, said:

“While everyone shares concerns about the financial issues at the city council, we have to follow the rules set out by Government. “Of the all the possible options that meet the Government’s criteria, analysis has shown that an East-West option gives the best chance of success for both new councils. “At the end of the day if this is forced through, success for both new councils must mean better services and better value for residents and businesses.”

The county council will now develop a full business case ahead of a submission to the Government in November 2025. A final option will be selected in Westminster in 2026.