A BUILDING firm is supporting a national bid to get more women to consider a career in construction by offering placements at a site in Fradley.

Bellway West Midlands has backed the Home Builders Federation Women into Home Building programme at its Sheasby Park scheme.

It is the seventh time the company has taken part in the initiative.

Ellie Hall, group resourcing and talent manager for Bellway, said:

“Currently, statistics show that women account for just 16% of the construction workforce and 4% of existing site managers in the industry – and this is a gender imbalance that we at Bellway are keen to help address. “Our commitment to Women into Home Building is evidenced by each of our 20 divisions getting involved in offering placements across this year’s two cohorts as part of our ongoing partnership with the Home Builders Federation. “This initiative is very important as it helps encourage women who might not have previously considered a career in the building industry to give the three-week programme a go. “The aim is to find and develop future site managers –and the Women into Home Building programme really does work. Since our first involvement in 2023, we have successfully brought talented new people into the company to strengthen our site management teams.”

Successful candidates will attend a week-long online training and insight session between 3rd and 7th November to develop their knowledge of site management.

This will be followed by a two-week on-site work placement between 10th and 21st November to give participants chance to gain hands-on experience and connect with potential employers.

The programme is fully funded, with the HBF supporting participants with travel expenses and childcare costs.

Successful applicants will be expected to start and finish work placements on their designated site at the required times, which are usually 8.30am to 4.30pm.

Former estate agent Ellie Spruce landed a role as a trainee assistant site manager at Bellway after a placement with the company.

She said:

“This is a great programme because it gives you a chance to dip into the industry and to see if you like it and for the housebuilder to see if they think you have got what it takes to succeed in the business. “I feel lucky to have been given this chance by Bellway to make a career in this exciting industry and I am going to make the most of it. “My goal is to learn as much as I can so I can qualify and become an assistant site manager then go on to be a site manager.”

Applications close on 21st September. For more details visit the Home Builders Federation website.