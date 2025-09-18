A BURNTWOOD school is hosting open days for the parents of prospective pupils.

Holly Grove Primary Academy will give families an insight into the school at the sessions in October and November.

Headteacher Dawn O’Hare said:

“We are looking forward to welcoming families interested in joining our Reception class in September 2026.

“These visits offer a chance to meet our dedicated staff, explore our nurturing and inspiring learning environment and learn more about our wider provision, including our school nursery and before and after school club.

“We pride ourselves on building strong relationships with our children and families, working in partnership to help every child thrive.”