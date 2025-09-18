CHASETOWN Women suffered a 2-1 defeat at Telford United Ladies in their opening league fixture.

The Scholars had gone in front when a penalty was awarded for handball and Ellesse Birkett stepped up to slot home from 12 yards.

But Telford levelled when a corner wasn’t cleared and the ball was turned home by Abi Beady from close range.

Another set piece was to prove decisive in the second half as Chasetown again failed to deal with the ball into the box and Beady was on hand to pick up the pieces once again and earn her side a 2-1 victory.