EFFORTS to cut speeding on a road near Lichfield have been debated by an MP and councillors.

The group met to discuss measures to slow down traffic on the B5013 near Blithfield Resrvoir.

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson met with Cllr Catherine Brown, Cllr Janet Higgins, Cllr Gary Hales, Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner David Evans and representatives from Staffordshire Police.

They debated possible measures such as reducing the speed limit, installing cameras, improving signage and introducing traffic-calming during the meeting, as well as installing gates to prevent groups of people congregating next to the reservoir.

It comes after complaints were raised over excessive speeding and dangerous overtaking. A man also died after being hit by a car on the road earlier this year.

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson said:

“I was deeply saddened to hear about the recent fatal accident involving a pedestrian at the junction of the B5013 causeway and Watery Lane. “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who lost his life, and also with those who witnessed this traumatic event. This incident shows how important it is to make sure that changes happen to make this road much safer as soon as possible. “I’d like to thank everyone who wrote to me in advance of this meeting. I was able to raise the points made both about those concerns regarding driving on this stretch of road and possible solutions. “This meeting was an important opportunity to discuss some of the measures that could bring about that change and I’d like to thank everyone who attended, including local councillors, parish councils and representatives from Staffordshire County Council and the police.”

An online petition calling for improved safety and reduced speed limits on the stretch of road has already been signed by more than 1,100 residents.

Cllr Catherine Brown, Conservative member for Needwood Forest at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“I was glad that all the stakeholders I invited attended the meeting to discuss how existing speed limits and regulations on the B5013, including the Section 59 regulation order at Blithfield Reservoir, could be better enforced. “There will be further meetings between the responsible bodies once further data and information is gathered to guide next steps. “I will continue to press for a solution so residents and visitors can enjoy Blithfield Reservoir in a proper manner – and that everyone is safer using the B5013.”