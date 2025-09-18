A SERIES of videos could be produced to promote the work of a local council if plans are approved by councillors.

Members of Burntwood Town Council’s policy and resources committee will debate the proposal to spend £4,000 at a meeting next week.

A report said the videos would highlight initiatives such as the regular markets, the newly-opened Chase Terrace Community Centre and Better Burntwood grants programme.

“Burntwood Town Council aims to promote these projects through a professional short-form video series focusing on each initiative, with one longer highlight film that strengthens our communications by reaching a more diverse audiences, raising awareness of our events, work and impact, as well as fostering civic pride. “Filming will capture interviews, community activities and facilities. “It is proposed that Burntwood Town Council puts this opportunity out to tender.”

The funding would come from the authority’s approved £8,500 communications budget.

The proposals will be discussed at the meeting on 22nd September.