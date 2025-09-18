FUNDING for a new care home in Lichfield has been agreed.

Development finance lender Atelier has confirmed the completion of a loan for the 81-bed facility on Tamworth Road.

It is the third agreement reached with care providers Macc Care Group, with the home being the 17th opened by the company.

Rav Kudhail, lending director at Atelier, said:

“We are pleased to support this scheme, structuring the facility above our usual leverage parameters in recognition of our strong relationship with this client. “The first two schemes we funded together were both delivered ahead of programme and refinanced ahead of maturity, giving us the confidence to provide additional leverage on this project.”

The funding will help cover wconstruction costs at the site, which sits alongside the Lichfield Canal route.