A LICHFIELD councillor says he shares concerns residents have about flags designed to intimidate members of the community.

Lampposts across the local area have been adorned with the national symbols in recent weeks.

But a TV report saw some of those putting flags up reveal they had been supplied by far-right figure Tommy Robinson, leading to Lichfield’s MP calling for unity rather than division.

Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Lichfield District Council, said local people were also concerned by the impact of the flags.

He said:

“We have been contacted by various residents concerned about the flags that have gone up in recent weeks – and we share these concerns. “We have no problem with national flags being flown as they are important symbols of national pride, but we are concerned about what this can do to our community cohesion. “To blame the people who have recently arrived in our country for the current condition of the nation’s finances and public services is wrong. That is due to decisions made by current and previous governments.”

A number of flags have also appeared with slogans across Lichfield and Burntwood too – something Staffordshire County Council has previously suggested would fall foul of its flag protocol due to them being modified.

Cllr Ray said the impact of such efforts to create division was being felt across the wider community.

“Any abuse or racism is totally unacceptable and we are seeing a small minority of far-right extremists seeking to undermine our British values of decency, tolerance and respect for the rule of law. “The Liberal Democrats have real sympathy for how many members of our ethnic minority communities must be feeling at present. “We will always stand firm against hate, violence and racism in all its forms. “There is nothing wrong with flying the flag and being proud to be British as long as it’s not being done to be intimidating or threatening to any communities.”