A COLLECTION of music equipment and vinyl records has proved a smash hit with a Lichfield auctioneer.

The lot, which featured classic LPs and professional quality speakers and turntables fetched £7,200 in the Richard Winterton Auctioneers sale.

Highlights included a Madrigal Audio Lab Mark Levinson dual monaural power amplifier which went for £1,050, a group of Revox audio equipment for spares or repairs that fetched £750 and a Linn Sondex turntable which saw the hammer fall at £560.

Audio specialist Stuart Hay said:

“This was a single owner collection of extremely good professional quality audio equipment. “Some of the equipment was in distressed condition, but for gear of this grade that is not always an issue. “When it comes to turntables, stereos, reel-to-reel players, speakers and amplifiers, there’s nothing better than the real thing and consequently vintage equipment is highly sought-after.”

Stuart is offering free valuations of hi-fi gear and records, along with cameras and pens at The Auction Cafe on Market Street from 9.30am to 12.30pm on 1st October.

The venue will also host a valuation event for stamps and postal history from 9.30am to 3pm on 23rd October.

For more details, email office@richardwinterton.co.uk or call 01543 251081.