A GROUP of friends from Shenstone have raised £300 to help local homeless people.

The youngsters – aged between six and ten – set up a stall at Shenstone Community Library to support Lichfield District Street Aid.

Ten-year-old Annie and her friends sold bracelets and bookmarks they had made along with donated items.

She said:

“We did our stall to help the homeless in Lichfield district because it makes us sad seeing people living on the streets. “When my mum read an article about Street Aid and how it was supporting people we really wanted to help them raise money.”

Lichfield District Street Aid, which is promoted by Lichfield District Council and administered by The Community Foundation for Staffordshire and Shropshire, enables donations to be made directly to a fund that helps homeless people sustain accommodation and employment.

It also supports essential services that work closely with those experiencing or who are at risk of homelessness.

Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement said:

“I’d like to thank these amazing girls for raising money for the district’s homeless through Street Aid. “Their efforts are heartwarming and a great example to us all about helping people less fortunate than ourselves.”

Donations can be made through an online page or through colllection points located in the reception areas at District Council House in Lichfield and at Burntwood Leisure Centre.