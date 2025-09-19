PLANS have been drawn up to convert an agricultural building in Upper Longdon into a residential property.

The development at Windmill Farm on Stockings Lane would also see an extension and external alterations.

A planning statement submitted to Lichfield District Council said:

“The existing building at the site has been in situ for a considerable period of time and previously used for the purpose of storage of equipment and tools. “However, the building is now no longer in use and lies redundant, with the building too small for storage associated with the modern operations at Windmill Farm.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.