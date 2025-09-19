A LOCAL company is celebrating after being shortlisted for a national award.

JC Academy was named in the Family Business category in the UK Small Business Awards.

Jack Craven, from JC Academy, said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be recognised in the Family Business category.

“As a family-run business, our mission has always been to provide children with a safe, fun and inspiring place to spend their school holidays.

“To be shortlisted alongside so many fantastic businesses is a huge honour for us and it’s a real testament to the hard work of our whole team.”