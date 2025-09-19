THE hits of Elvis Costello and the Attractions will be on offer at a gig in Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host Radio Costello on 17th October.

They will perform the likes of Oliver’s Army, Pump it Up, I Can’t Stand Up for Falling Down, High Fidelity, Watching the Detectives, Good Year for the Roses and Radio Radio as they mimic the original band’s stage presence from their classic shows.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Radio Costello bring back the energy and vibes of the late seventies with everyone’s Elvis Costello favourites.”

Tickets are £18 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk or from the venue in person.