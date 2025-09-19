A SPIDER-MAN fan movie created by a local film-maker is being screened in Lichfield.

Alfie Johnson will showcase his work at The Hub at St Mary’s on 9th November.

The Spectacular Spider-Man explores the conflict between Peter Parker’s responsibilities as the superhero and the personal life he’s constantly forced to sacrifice.

The red carpet screening of the work by the Nottingham Trent University student has been organised by The Hub at St Mary’s and Lichfield Arts’ Emerging Talent scheme.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“For over 50 years, Lichfield Arts has championed new talent – from music to performing, visual and digital arts. “We’re especially proud to have backed Alfie and The Spectacular Spider-Man through funding, mentoring and practical support. “His achievement is an outstanding example of the creativity and ambition we are passionate about celebrating and investing in.”

Tickets can be booked via the Lichfield Arts website.