LICHFIELD karting star Finlay Lines has secured a ninth seed spot for the 2026 Wera Tools British Kart Championships.

He secured the spot after wrapping up the current campaign at Whilton Mill Kart Club.

The city youngster has enjoyed a tough season on the track with heat wins and pole positions, although some challenges have prevented him pushing for a podium finish to the season.

But after securing a top ten seed spot, Lines has ensured he will be able to start next year’s championship with the number nine plate on board.