A LICHFIELD school has marked its 150th anniversary.

The celebrations for St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School began with a Mass led by Bishop Timothy Menezes which saw current and former governors, staff pupils, headteachers and residents.

It was followed by the official opening of the school’s new prayer garden.

Headteacher Dee McLeary said:

“What an amazing achievement this has been to celebrate 150 years of education in the Lichfield community. “It was truly a special event, bringing together the past and present in thanksgiving for the role St Joseph’s has played in nurturing faith, learning and community for a century and a half.”