APPLICATIONS are open for a support scheme for young people in memory of Stephen Sutton MBE.

Burntwood Town Council’s Student Award gives a helping hand to talented youngsters aged between 11 and 19 to help them develop their skills.

Two awards of £1,000 are available, with the money able to be used to assist with things such as purchasing specialist equipment, accessing extra tuition or coaching, competition fees and travel.

Cllr Di Evans, chair of the town council’s community and partnerships committee, said:

“Once again Burntwood Town Council is pleased to announce that the Student Award in memory of Stephen Sutton MBE is open for applications. “This award gives students the opportunity to develop their talents and further enables them to reach their potential. “Over the years since the award was initiated, we have supported young people who have shown exceptional ability in sport, creative or academic areas. “This is a great chance for Burntwood to recognise some of the amazing young people we have in our town.”

The deadline to apply is 2nd November. For more information and to download an application form, visit Burntwood Town Council’s website.