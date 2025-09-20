A LOCAL business has marked its first anniversary by raising £1,000 for We Love Lichfield.

Cathedral Hearing hosted a range of events to support the fund, including principal clinical audiologist Laura Evans and her husband Richard scaling Snowdon.

Laura said:

“Supporting the local community is important to me. We started raising funds for We Love Lichfield when we first opened having seen the amazing work they do to support hundreds of small voluntary groups across the district. “We started by donating £1 from every ear wax removal completed in our clinic. We then attended the We Love Lichfield Christmas grant giveaway. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house and it inspired Rich and I to train for our Snowdon challenge. “It feels so good to raise funds for such a brilliant local cause and we will continue to support We Love Lichfield. “And we’ve definitely got the big challenge bug – Rich and I will be taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks next year.”

We Love Lichfield advisor James Price was presented with a cheque by Laura at her

Sandford Street clinic.

He said:

“To raise this amount of money while starting a business from scratch is simply amazing. On behalf of everyone at We Love Lichfield and our grant recipients, thank you.”.