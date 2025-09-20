A NEW nature project will help achieve environmental goals, council chiefs have said.

The biodiversity net gain site has been officially unveiled at Buzzards Valley.

The owners of the Drayton Bassett facility have signed a 30-year agreement with Habitat Banks West Midlands.

Lichfield District Council said the agreement would secure the long-term future of the site by allowing income to be generated through Biodiversity Units which developers can purchase in order to help meet biodiversity net gain requirements.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for visitor economy, ecology and climate change, said:

“This site is only the second in Staffordshire to be registered with Natural England as a Biodiversity Site. “It is an initiative which supports ambitions set out in our 2050 Strategic Plan, which places biodiversity, climate resilience and sustainable land use at the heart of the district’s future. “It’s a fantastic example of partnership working to protect and enhance biodiversity in Lichfield District. I wish Buzzards Valley every success.”

Yvonne Viggers from Buzzards Valley said:

“We have nurtured this land for more than 60 years and now through our partnership with Lichfield District Council we can do even more to create habitats for wildlife, which we believe is absolutely vital.” “We are very proud to contribute to the protection and enhancement of biodiversity in Lichfield district.”