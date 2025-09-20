A FUNERAL business is set to unveil the results of a £350,000 refurbishment project.

The work has been carried out at Hammerwich Crematorium and Cemetery – previously known as Chase and District Memorial Park – after it was acquired by AW Lymm last year.

The improvements have included facilities upgrades to the chapel, air conditioning, audio and visual system and groundswork as part of what the company says will be a “first major step” in transforming the site.

Pete Clarson, commercial director at AW Lymn, said:

“We’re really pleased to report that since acquiring Hammerwich, the number of cremations being conducted here has already doubled – and that’s before our refurbishment works have been completed. “It is wonderful to see Hammerwich Crematorium and Cemetery undergoing such a transformation. “Our investment reflects our commitment to providing families with dignified, comfortable surroundings capable of modern and traditional services and we look forward to welcoming people into the improved setting very soon.”

Work is also being undertaken to increase the amount of car parking space at the Burntwood Way site from 19 spaces to 52.

Hammerwich Crematorium and Cemetery manager Jane Baker said:

“It’s incredibly exciting to witness this level of care and investment being brought into the site. “AW Lymn’s vision for Hammerwich aligns perfectly with our hopes for the future and the improvements already taking shape show just how committed our new owners are to local families. “The developments we’re seeing at Hammerwich are really impressive. The community is going to benefit enormously from this refurbishment for generations to come.”

An official opening for the refurbished site will take place at 4pm on 3rd October.