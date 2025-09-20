CHASETOWN left it late to secure all three points at Trafford.

A defensive mix-up had seen the hosts take a first half lead, but the Scholars levelled through Jordan Evans just before half-time.

The game looked to be heading to a draw until late strikes from Joey Butlin and Tom Thorley ensured Mark Swann’s men returned with all three points.

Luke Yates tried to give Chasetown an early breakthrough with a lobbed effort, but the home keeper claimed the ball.

The Scholars man then had another good opportunity after he rounded Trafford stopper Connor Eastham, but was pushed too wide to get his shot off.

Jack Langston was next to go close as his effort forced a save from Eastham.

It was Trafford who broke the deadlock on 38 minutes though when a miscommunication at the back saw Mitch Clarke turn the ball into his own net.

Things almost got even worse moments later when Curtis Pond was forced to make a save to prevent the hosts doubling their advantage – and he then had to repeat the trick after a mis-kick went straight to Kieron Molloy, but he failed to find a way past the visiting keeper.

Chasetown got a crucial equaliser just before the break as Evans saw his free-kick from out wide find the net to make it 1-1.

Trafford had good spells of possession in the second half, but saw a good strike from Hilal Khan just clear the crossbar.

It looked as though the spoils would be shared until two minutes from time when Butlin was sent through and slotted past Eastham to make it 2-1.

There was still time for Chasetown to wrap up the victory in the final minute when Thorley’s deflected effort found the net.