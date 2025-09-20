AFTER two weeks on the road, Lichfield return to Cooke Fields with a match up against Lutterworth in the Midlands Premier 1.

Both sides come into the game this afternoon (20th September) with identical records of one win and one loss.

The clubs met twice at the back end of last season in the now defunct Papa John’s Cup, with the Leicestershire club coming out on top in two high scoring fixtures.

It is likely that tomorrow’s match will not be short of tries either with both teams having a desire to spread the ball to the flanks.

Elsewhere, the 2nds have no league game but the Colts will make the long trek to Luctonians tomorrow for a league encounter.

The two women’s sides are also in action tomorrow, with the Reds away at Cheltenham and the Greens travelling to Old Leamingtonians.