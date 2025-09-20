PEOPLE are being invited to nominate local organisations and individuals for an award.

Businesses, community groups, charities and social enterprises will be celebrated when the Beacon Awards are handed out in November.

Nominations are now being sought in a range of categories designed to highlight those who help improve and support communities across the district:

New Business of the Year

Small Business of the Year (under 50 employees)

Large Business of the Year (over 50 employees)

Charity or Social Enterprise of the Year

Customer Service Award

Community Impact Award

Partnership Award

Sustainable Business Award

Tourism and Hospitality Award

Logistics and Transport Award

Community Hero Award

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, said:

“The Beacon Awards are all about celebrating the remarkable contributions businesses and organisations make to our district. “From driving economic growth to supporting communities and protecting our environment, these awards give us the chance to say thank you and to recognise excellence. “I would encourage everyone to get involved and nominate those who are making a real difference in Lichfield.”

Online nominations close on 10th October, with winners announced at a ceremony on 27th November.