PRESENTING what he described as a celebration concert rather than a tribute gig, the singer and guitarist Vernon James played some of the best known songs from the modern era.

With only an acoustic guitar and his supple, soulful voice, he kept the near capacity audience entertained with music that took a chronological look at James Taylor’s storied career from the early 1970s to the present day.

The evening also featured Vernon James’ own songs and music by Jimmy Webb and Carole King.

With hit songs such the opener Country Roads, California on My Mind and the classic Fire and Rain featuring throughout the concert, there was also time for such songs as Sweet Baby James and the jazz-inflected Something In The Way She Moves, which showed how well these songs have become embedded in musical culture.

The second set featured some cover songs by other artists which Taylor had recorded over the years.

Jimmy Webb’s Wichita Linesman was well played, while one of the musical highlights was a cover of Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?

Steamroller Blues lifted the tempo of the night, as did the concert closer of How Sweet It Is which showed the full soul of Vernon James voice, while the rhythm of his playing was aided by the audience’s clapping.

An encore of You’ve Got A Friend also included audience participation. Although the song is close to 50 years old, its universal message still applies.