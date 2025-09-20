PROGRESS within police and fire services across Staffordshire will be discussed at a meeting next week.

The Staffordshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel will gather at 10am on Monday (22nd September).

During the meeting, Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams will update on his four-year plans, as well as answering questions posed by the public.

“As commissioner, my role is to hold Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service to account on behalf of the public. “These meetings are an important opportunity for me to update the panel and the public on key issues and priority areas within both services. I would encourage people to follow the meeting online to find out more.”

The panel will also consider the appointment of a new Chief Finance Officer for the Staffordshire Commissioner’s Office in a second meeting at 12.30pm.

Details on how to view both sessions can be found online.