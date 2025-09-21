A BURNTWOOD school is celebrating after being honoured for a commitment to outdoor learning and environmental education.

Holly Grove Primary Academy was awarded the gold plaque in the Woodland Trust’s Green Tree Awards.

The initiative encourages pupils to be engaged in projects focused on woodland, trees and wildlife.

A spokesperson for the school said:

“We are really proud of all the hard work the children have put into us getting this award. “Forest schools are central to our outdoor learning curriculum and we do it throughout the school, from Nursery to Year 6 all year round. “We’re thrilled to see our pupils’ efforts recognised and remain committed to nurturing a love for nature and sustainability in our school community.”