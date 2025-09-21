A CHESS player has bucked almost 50 years of history by becoming a Lichfield club’s top player.

It comes after Turan Asgarova beat the number one player of the Birmingham League’s championship winning side Birmingham Central in only her second competitive outing for Lichfield Chess Club.

The result ensured a 100% record after also winning her first match too – and marks the first time a woman has been the top player for Lichfield.

David Short, from Lichfield Chess Club, said:

“In the past, there have been very few female members at the club so we are delighted to have five or six at the present time, including a talented 14-year-old. “The huge success of TV show The Queen’s Gambit and a chess in schools campaign across the country have definitely led to more females taking up the game.”

Lichfield Chess Club meets at the King’s Head on Mondays or at the Guildhall on Thursdays. For more details visit lichfieldchess.org.uk.