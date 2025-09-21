PLANS to spend up to £142,000 employing political assistants at Staffordshire County Council have been branded “a terrible waste of taxpayers money” by the Conservatives.

The Reform UK cabinet heard how the 12-month contracts would be support decision making, with leader Cllr Ian Cooper saying they would help the authority be “more effective and efficient”.

The two posts would be split between the controlling party and the primary opposition group.

But Cllr Philip White, leader of the Conservatives at the county council, would not be taking up a political assistant.

He said:

“To be crystal clear, while the Reform leadership has offered the Conservatives one of these assistants, we believe it is a terrible waste of taxpayers money to hire someone to do the work councillors should be able to do themselves. “We will be fighting for the decision to be reversed.”

Cllr Cooper told the cabinet meeting the political assistants would provide a key service for councillors.

“They are routinely employed by councils up and down the country to support councillors through political research and briefings. “It is a 12-month contract. It will see us over the difficulties we foresee ahead, particularly with local government reorganisation, and it fits within the role of the council, reporting to me as the leader. “We have always made decisions based on business and evidence and data-driven. We are different from previous councillors and we see this as a benefit that will drive this council to be more effective and efficient. “It will pay for itself very quickly in the knowledge and experience that we gain.”