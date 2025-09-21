A SCREENING of the Royal Ballet and Opera’s Tosca will take place at the Lichfield Garrick next month.

The production will be shown at 6.45pm on 5th October.

Sung in Italian with subtitles, the production explores how two lovers make a deadly enemy in war-torn Rome.

A spokesperson said:

“A star-studded cast includes soprano Anna Netrebko performing the role of Tosca, tenor Freddie De Tommaso as Cavaradossi and bass-baritone Gerald Finley as Scarpia, with music director of The Royal Opera Jakub Hrusa conducting his first new production in the role. “An alternative, modern-day Rome provides the backdrop for Oliver Mears’ unmissable, gripping new production of Puccini’s thriller.”

Tickets are £17.50 and can be booked by calling the box office on 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.